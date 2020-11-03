Horizon Community Funds partners with lead donor to support UK through Connetic Ventures















Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky is a public charity that partners with individuals and organizations to benefit the greater community.

Through the generosity of a lead donor, a designated fund has been established at Horizon Community Funds to support the University of Kentucky; this fund will be invested in Connetic Ventures’ second fund through a new partnership.

Not only will this investment support the growth of startup companies identified through Connetic’s revolutionary AI technology, but returns from the investment are designated to benefit the University.

This unique limited-time opportunity provides individuals with the ability to make a donation to Horizon Community Funds and receive a charitable deduction, while also supporting the local venture capital fund and the flagship public, land grant university of the Commonwealth.

Charitable gifts of cash, stock, or other assets before November 30 will be leveraged with the gifts of others through this new University of Kentucky Fund to create event greater impact.

Additionally, the CARES Act allows donors who itemize deductions to deduct up to 100 percent of their adjusted gross income (AGI) with gifts of cash to public charities in 2020, in comparison to 60 percent in other years. This also allows individuals who are 59½ and older to withdraw a cash distribution from their IRA, donate to the University of Kentucky Fund at Horizon Community Funds and completely offset the tax attributable to the distribution by taking a charitable deduction up to 100 percent of their AGI. This does not constitute tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with your professional advisor when considering a donation.

Horizon Community Funds of NKY