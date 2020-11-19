Holmes students feel their friends’ pain and are collecting food to help them through Thanksgiving















Seventeen-year-old Gavriel Nulls knows classmates who are homeless. A mother with an infant has moved in with 17-year-old Kaylee McManama’s family because of hard times. Amir Rice, 18, sees the pain on students’ faces and recognizes the pressure.

These seniors at Holmes High School personally know of friends or families who are straining to maintain – and they are doing something about it. The students are members of the Successful Bulldog Enterprise, an organization at Holmes. They are collecting food items to give to families for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Some of our students are struggling so much – especially having to be at home with this COVID 19,’’ said Gavriel. “We just want to help out our families. We want to make sure they have food for the holidays – that will help a little bit.”

The students teamed with the Covington Police Department in a campaign dubbed “Fill the Cruiser” Canned Food Drive.



They are collecting canned/non-perishable food items for those families that need a little extra help this time of year. The items will be stored inside a police cruiser with the goal of filling the entire cruiser.



The drive will run until November 20. Items may be dropped off at the Covington police station and at Holmes High School’s main office. Students have also asked some Covington businesses to place bins in their establishments to collect food items.

“We just want our families to know that someone cares,” Kaylee said. The students, who all hold office in the Successful Bulldog Enterprise, said they know of classmates who work full time to help their families with household bills.

They know some who must take care of younger siblings while at home during the pandemic. They also have friends who do not have a place to call home. The seniors added that they are proud of their school, saying Holmes is a great place and if someone is in need, the Bulldog community is there for them.

“We just want to give back, said Amir. “This is something that the whole community can help with.’’

Gavriel added, “The more we get, the more we give. So, please, if you can, give.”

Covington Independent Public Schools