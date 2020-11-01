Holmes extends win streak to five behind powerful rushing attack; Holy Cross defense scores three TDs

By Don Owen
NKyTribune sports editor
Quietly but powerfully, Holmes has emerged as a contender for a Class 4A regional championship.
The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to five with a 54-14 victory over Bellevue on Friday night in Covington. Holmes, which is ranked No. 8 in the Class 4A state poll, finished with 374 yards on the ground and improved to 6-2.
Twin brothers Quantez Calloway (144 yards, two touchdowns) and Tayquan Calloway (122 yards, two touchdowns) ignited the Holmes running attack. Quantez Calloway also threw a touchdown pass to Tayquan Calloway in that win.
The Holmes defense limited Bellevue (0-8) to just 27 yards passing and 81 yards on the ground. The Bulldogs have averaged 33 points per contest during their five-game winning streak.
Quantez Calloway has rushed for 903 yards and six touchdowns this season, while Tayquan Calloway has added 669 yards and a team-leading 10 touchdowns on the ground. A year ago, the Bulldogs posted an 8-4 record while advancing to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Holmes visits Class 1A powerhouse Newport Central Catholic this Friday night at 7 p.m. in the regular-season finale. The Bulldogs earned the top seed in their Class 4A district by going 4-0.
DEFENSE GENERATES OFFENSE: Holy Cross returned three interceptions for touchdowns during its 63-30 victory over Ludlow on Friday night. Jeremiah Hicks, JaMarion Goodson and Brady Spencer all collected pick-six returns for the Indians, who intercepted five passes in the game.
Hicks sparked the Holy Cross offense by rushing for 122 yards and three touchdowns. Lavarr Jones added 83 yards on the ground as the Indians finished with 260 rushing yards.
Holy Cross improved to 2-6, while Ludlow dropped to 3-5.
Ludlow running back Braxton Newborn rushed for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Newborn, who entered the game as the state’s leading rusher, has now gained 1,488 yards this season and scored 22 touchdowns.
BEARCATS PULL OFF UPSET: Jacob Gaines rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns as Walton-Verona knocked off previously unbeaten Louisville Holy Cross by a 40-28 score on Friday night. Jonathan Freeman scored three rushing touchdowns for the Bearcats, who improved to 5-3.
Louisville Holy Cross (5-1) entered Friday’s game ranked No. 3 in the Class 1A state poll.
Don Owen is sports editor of the Northern Kentucky Tribune. Contact him at don@nkytrib.com and follow him on Twitter at @dontribunesport.