Highlands snaps three-game losing streak with 34-21 win over Campbell County in regular-season finale

Scoring two touchdowns in less than two minutes was the roaring start Highlands needed to snap a three-game losing streak Friday when the Bluebirds defeated Campbell County, 34-21, in the final game of the regular season for both teams.
After Highlands senior Jason Noe returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, Campbell County had a snap go over their punter’s head and Highlands took possession on the 1-yard line.
Senior running back Dominic Robinson took the ball into the end zone on the Bluebirds’ first offensive play of the game and Davis Burleigh kicked his second point-after to make it 14-0 with 10:42 remaining in the first quarter.
Highlands went on to score one touchdown in each of the next three quarters to come away with the much-needed victory following lopsided losses to Moeller (50-14), Cooper (48-21) and Covington Catholic (42-0) over the last three weeks.
The Bluebirds will enter the Class 5A district playoffs with a 4-5 record. Campbell County will take a 2-6 record into the Class 6A district playoffs.
Both teams have first-year starters at quarterback who were the offensive leaders in Friday’s game at Campbell County.
Highlands sophomore Charlie Noon accounted for 126 of his team’s 217 total yards. He rushed for 61 yards on 15 carries while completing 4 of 6 passes for 65 yards and one touchdown.
The lion’s share of Campbell County’s 265 total yards came from junior Preston Agee. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 105 yards and one TD. He also picked up 85 yards on 17 carries and scored once.
Agee got the Camels’ first touchdown on a 7-yard run late in the first quarter and he threw a 7-yard TD pass to Wes Barth late in the second quarter.
In between those two scores, however, Highlands put together a 60-yard touchdown drive that ended with Robinson’s 11-yard run across the goal line. That’s what gave the Bluebirds a 21-14 lead at halftime.
The Bluebirds extended their lead to 28-14 with a 10-play, 64-yard scoring drive in the third quarter. The final two plays were runs of 15 and 4 yards by senior Jacob Fahlbusch.
Penalties sidetracked Campbell County’s first possession of the second half and the Camels went three-and-out the next two times they got the ball.
Highlands took advantage of the opportunity with a 65-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. The Bluebirds converted on three third-down plays during that series. The last one was a 22-yard lead pass from Noon to Jacob Welch, who took it into the end zone.
Campbell County got the game’s final touchdown on a 1-yard run by backup quarterback Justin Little with 1:18 remaining. The Camels then attempted an onside kick, but Highlands recovered the ball and ran out the clock.
Campbell County will visit Ryle (6-3) in the first round of the Class 6A district playoffs. Highlands was part of a three-way tie for second place in the Class 5A district and will find out its playoff opponent this weekend.
HIGHLANDS 14 7 7 6 – 34
CAMPBELL COUNTY 7 7 0 7 – 21
H – Noe 90 kickoff return (Burleigh kick)
H – Robinson 1 run (Burleigh kick)
CC – Agee 7 run (Rittinger kick)
H – Robinson 11 run (Burleigh kick)
CC – Barth 7 pass from Agee (Rittinger kick)
H – Fahlbusch 4 run (Burleigh kick)
H – Welch 22 pass from Noon (kick blocked)
CC – Little 1 run (Rittinger kick)
RECORDS: Highlands 4-5, Campbell County 2-6.
