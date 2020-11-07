Governor reports ‘truly frightening’ new COVID cases — 2,302 — and 10 deaths; a ‘dangerous time’















Gov. Andy Beshear said communities in red zone counties must work together to defeat an alarming spike in COVID-19.

The Governor reported Kentucky’s highest COVID-19 test positivity rate since June 1 and its third-highest number of new daily cases, 2,302 cases, and 10 deaths.

Kenton County reported 110 new cases, Campbell County 76 and Boone County 68. All three counties are in the red zone and on the list of the counties with the most new cases on Friday.

“These numbers are truly frightening. I know we’ve been in this fight for so long that it’s easy to get numb to the scary headlines and high case numbers,” said Beshear. “That’s normal. It’s human nature. But you have to understand this is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the Commonwealth and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying. We can only get back to normal if we address it head-on and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community.”

Beshear reminded community leaders, schools, businesses, and residents in the state’s hardest-hit areas to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. The state’s 80 red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 15.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 2,302

• New deaths today: 10

• Positivity rate: 6.77 percent

• Total deaths: 1,544

• Currently hospitalized: 1,153

• Currently in ICU: 299

• Currently on ventilator: 158

Top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Hardin, Warren, Campbell and Bullitt.

Those reported lost to the virus today include two women, ages 89 and 99, from Hardin County; two men, ages 88 and 104, from Jessamine County; two men, ages 72 and 80, from Laurel County; a 76-year-old man from Lyon County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 92-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County; and a 38-year-old woman from Todd County.

The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing the Kentucky Department for Public Health is offering in collaboration with local and federal partners. To see the new free COVID-19 testing partnership locations and hours, click here. To see all COVID-19 testing locations in the Commonwealth, click here.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit kycovid19.ky.gov.