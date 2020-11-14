Beshear reports 3,173 cases, 25 deaths, highest ever, as pandemic worsens across U.S.















Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s highest-ever number of new daily COVID-19 cases and deaths on Friday, as the pandemic significantly worsens across the Commonwealth and the United States.

“Like almost every state in America, we are seeing a surge here in Kentucky that is concerning and deadly,” said Beshear. “But like every state in America, the power to stop it is in our hands. This amount of community spread continues to hit our more vulnerable. We are mourning another loss of a veteran from the Thomson-Hood Veterans Center.

“This is the toughest spot we’ve been in so far. Please follow those red zone county recommendations and school recommendations. You must do your part. If you are not wearing a mask, you are putting yourself at personal risk. We cannot let this escalation continue. Everybody’s got to pull their weight. Come on, Team Kentucky. Too many of us are hurting and too many of us are dying.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 3,173

• New deaths today: 25

• Positivity rate: 8.68 percent

• Total deaths: 1,647

• Currently hospitalized: 1,358

• Currently in ICU: 307

• Currently on ventilator: 147

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Hardin, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties has more than 100 new cases; Jefferson County has 630.

Kenton reported 124 cases, Boone County 116 and Campbell County 71.

Those reported lost to the virus today include four women, ages 76, 79, 88 and 92, and three men, ages 73, 81 and 88, from Barren County; two women, ages 71 and 92, from Bullitt County; a 93-year-old woman from Christian County; a 65-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Hardin County; a 62-year-old man from Harlan County; an 87-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man from Hart County; two men, ages 76 and 94, from Logan County; a 65-year-old man from Marion County; a 79-year-old woman from Mason County; a 69-year-old man from Ohio County; an 83-year-old woman and two men, ages 62 and 83, from Pike County; and a 79-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Warren County.