Gov. Beshear reports 3,408 cases, 26 deaths, urges precautions over Thanksgiving season















Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,408 new COVID-19 cases and again asked all Kentuckians to follow safety precautions during Thanksgiving as cases surge in the Commonwealth and across the country.

Kenton County reported 138 cases, Boone 116, and Campbell 69.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and usually we get together with about 15 people,” said Gov. Beshear. “This year, we just can’t do that. I’m really disappointed, like all of us are, but protecting my parents, my kids, our neighbors and all of our health care workers has to come first. I’m grateful for all Kentuckians who are sacrificing this year to keep each other safe.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel. Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:



• New cases today: 3,408

• New deaths today: 26

• Positivity rate: 8.88%

• Total deaths: 1,835

• Currently hospitalized: 1,734

• Currently in ICU: 409

• Currently on ventilator: 216

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, Warren, Hardin and Madison. Each county reported 100 or more new cases.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 60-year-old woman from Barren County; an 82-year-old man from Christian County; a 94-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 62-year-old man from Edmonson County; an 87-year-old man from Floyd County; a 91-year-old woman from Hancock County; a 90-year-old man from Hardin County; two women, ages 67 and 89, and three men, ages 62, 68 and 79, from Jefferson County; an 83-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 61-year-old woman from Lewis County; a 74-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Martin County; a 73-year-old woman from McLean County; a 98-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man from Monroe County; an 84-year-old man from Ohio County; two men, ages 79 and 87, from Oldham County; a 56-year-old woman from Spencer County; two women, ages 77 and 86, and a 77-year-old man from Warren County.



