Go Norse Fund reaches halfway benchmark in ‘$18 for 240’ initiative to support academic efforts















Northern Kentucky University supporters were called upon on Oct. 7 by Norse student-athletes and Go Norse Fund Board members in efforts to kick off the “$18 for 240” initiative.

The goal is to find support from at least 240 fans to donate a minimum of $18 to support NKU student-athletes’ ongoing academic success and provide essential resources for scholastic achievement.

Since the initiative’s release, 115 donors have answered the call to support our student-athletes, pushing the campaign to just shy of 50 percent of its original goal. Go Norse Fund Board members see this as an important opportunity to continue supporting NKU’s student-athletes and have promised to match the first $6,000 raised. Two weeks remain for Norse Nation to reach the ultimate goal of the “$18 for 240” campaign as the closing date of Nov. 19 approaches.

The “$18 for 240” campaign revolves around student success as 240 Norse student-athletes tallied a 3.0 GPA or better over the course of the last 18-consecutive semesters.

Funds raised during this initiative will be used for technology upgrades to the Thomas J. Kearns Academic Lab in BB&T Arena and the Student-Athlete Academic Lab in Albright Health Center.

NKU student-athlete academic highlights:

• 3.39 grade point average for the 2019 fall semester

• 3.61 grade point average for the spring 2020 semester, with every team in the department posting at least a 3.34 and six programs posting a very impressive -3.74 team GPA or higher

• 22 percent, or 46 Norse student-athletes, achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA in Spring 2020

• 105 Norse made Horizon League Honor roll in Spring 2020

• The department finished with a 3.5 GPA for the 2019-20 academic year, marking the sixth-consecutive semester that Norse student-athletes surpassed the 3.37 threshold

To support NKU’s student-athletes by joining the $18 for 240 initiative, please visit impact.nku.edu.

Northern Kentucky University