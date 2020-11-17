Gateway offers four-week classes during winter session; online courses run from Dec. 15 -Jan. 12















Gateway Community & Technical College is offering students a chance to complete additional classes during winter break with a winter session.

Gateway’s winter session is available for current and visiting students who are looking to complete general education classes and to get ahead and finish a degree earlier. The winter session has convenient online classes, easy to fit in during the holiday season.

“Our winter session provides current Gateway students and students visiting from another institutions an opportunity to not only complete their degree faster, but also save money,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway President. “Gateway’s courses are 40 percent less than the cost of a university.”

Gateway’s winter session classes are four-week online courses that run between Dec. 15, 2020, and Jan. 12, 2021.

Classes offered include:

ANT 160 – Cultural Diversity Mod World

COM 181 – Basic Public Speaking

ECO 201 – Principles of Microeconomics

ENG 101 – Writing I

ENG 102 – Writing II

FYE 105 – Achieving Academic Success

HIS 102 – World Civilization II

MAT 151 – Introduction to Applied Statistics

MAT 171 – Precalculus

MUS 222 – History & Sociology Rock Music

OST 105 – Intro to Info Systems

PSY 110 – General Psychology

PSY 223 – Developmental Psychology

STA 151 – Intro to Applied Statistics

STA 251 – Applied Statistics

For more information about Gateway’s Winter Session, click here.

Gateway Community & Technical College