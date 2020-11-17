Gateway offers four-week classes during winter session; online courses run from Dec. 15 -Jan. 12

Gateway Community & Technical College is offering students a chance to complete additional classes during winter break with a winter session.
Gateway’s winter session is available for current and visiting students who are looking to complete general education classes and to get ahead and finish a degree earlier. The winter session has convenient online classes, easy to fit in during the holiday season.
“Our winter session provides current Gateway students and students visiting from another institutions an opportunity to not only complete their degree faster, but also save money,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway President. “Gateway’s courses are 40 percent less than the cost of a university.”
Gateway’s winter session classes are four-week online courses that run between Dec. 15, 2020, and Jan. 12, 2021.
Classes offered include:
ANT 160 – Cultural Diversity Mod World
COM 181 – Basic Public Speaking
ECO 201 – Principles of Microeconomics
ENG 101 – Writing I
ENG 102 – Writing II
FYE 105 – Achieving Academic Success
HIS 102 – World Civilization II
MAT 151 – Introduction to Applied Statistics
MAT 171 – Precalculus
MUS 222 – History & Sociology Rock Music
OST 105 – Intro to Info Systems
PSY 110 – General Psychology
PSY 223 – Developmental Psychology
STA 151 – Intro to Applied Statistics
STA 251 – Applied Statistics
For more information about Gateway’s Winter Session, click here.
