Former Scott HS standout off to torrid start at Georgetown (Ky.); Thomas More game postponed















By Don Owen

NKyTribune sports editor

Former Scott High School basketball star Jake Ohmer is scoring points in bunches for the nation’s top-ranked NAIA squad.

Ohmer is averaging 23.5 points per game for Georgetown (Ky.), which is ranked No. 1 in the NAIA poll. Ohmer netted 27 points on Friday night as the Tigers posted an 87-71 win over West Virginia Tech at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.

In the victory against West Virgina Tech, Ohmer poured in 17 points during the first half as Georgetown built a 44-38 lead. The Taylor Mill native finished 13-for-13 at the charity stripe and added a pair of steals as the Tigers improved to 2-0.

Georgetown is the preseason favorite in the Mid-South Conference poll. A year ago, the Tigers finished 30-2 and won the Mid-South Conference championship.

Ohmer, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, averaged 16.9 points per game last season and knocked down 72 shots from 3-point range. He also made 78 percent of his free throws.

Ohmer began his collegiate career at Western Kentucky University, where he played two seasons. As a freshman three years ago, he appeared in 37 games and averaged 5.6 points for the Hilltoppers.

As a senior at Scott High School, Ohmer emerged as a legendary figure during the Eagles’ run to the Sweet 16 in March of 2017. He became a crowd favorite at the Sweet 16 in Lexington, scoring 106 points during three games – the 13th-most ever scored in a single Kentucky state tournament – while leading Scott to the semifinals in Rupp Arena.

Ohmer averaged 27.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game as a senior and scored a school-record 2,705 career points. He shot 52.7 percent from the field as a senior, 41.6 percent from 3-point range and 86 percent from the free-throw line.

CUMBERLANDS REMAINS PERFECT: The Cumberlands (Ky.) improved to 5-0 with a 73-46 win over Simmons (Ky.) on Saturday at the Lou Cunningham Classic.

Isaiah Payton led the 15th-ranked Cumberlands with 15 points, going 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Tevin Olison added 13 points and three rebounds, while Steven Fitzgerald finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jahi Hinson dished out a team-leading six assists to go along with eight points and five rebounds for the Patriots, who held Simmons (0-2) to just 32.7 percent shooting from the field. Cumberlands is 5-0 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

THOMAS MORE GAME POSTPONED: Thomas More’s scheduled men’s basketball game against 12th-ranked Marian (Ind.) on Wednesday night has been postponed. No make-up date has been announced.

Thomas More (1-0) is scheduled to return to action on Nov. 19, when the Saints will host Martin Methodist in the Mid-South Conference opener. The game is set for 8 p.m. at the Connor Convocation Center.

