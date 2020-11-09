‘Finders Keepers’ Scavenger Hunt provides challenging fun over Thanksgiving Weekend















The Catalytic Fund is cooking up something for Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 26-Nov 29) that doesn’t require gravy: a fun, family-friendly scavenger hunt.

The hunt takes players through five Covington neighborhoods to find clues in the public art.

Using their Code Kit, players solve puzzles and complete photo challenges for the chance to win prizes, including original art by local artists.

Organizer Jill Morenz explained, “We know folks are looking for activities to do over the long weekend, so we created Finders Keepers.” She said the puzzles are designed for adults and older children, but young kids can help spot the clues and enjoy the playgrounds at the parks included in the hunt.

The puzzles range from fairly easy to challenging and encourage players to explore the art, architecture and fun things to do in Covington.

Players can walk, bike or drive between clue locations, all of which can be accessed without going indoors.

Morenz points out that this is not a timed hunt.

“Players will have all four days of the holiday weekend to finish it and submit their solutions,” she said.

Proceeds from Finders Keepers will support the Catalytic Fund’s public art initiatives, including NKY ArtQuest, a free calendar of arts-related events and NKY Art Tours, which are free, self-guided tours of public art in the river cities.

It will start Thursday, Nov. 26 and run through Sunday, Nov. 29.

For more information and to purchase a Code Kit, visit the Finders Keepers website




