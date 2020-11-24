Final Northern Kentucky Chamber Eggs ‘N Issues of 2020 to feature Tri-ED’s Lee Crume on Dec. 15















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its final Eggs ‘N Issues webinar of the year on Dec. 15.

Join the NKY Chamber from 8-9 a.m., and hear from Lee Crume, President and CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED, on how the region’s economic development organization is working to move Northern Kentucky forward. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the key takeaways Tri-ED identified from a series of CEO roundtables, how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the region’s major employers and key initiatives and strategies such as the development of industrial land in the region.

“You won’t want to miss these important updates for our region,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “This event will shine a spotlight on the ways that Tri-ED is accelerating growth in Northern Kentucky.”

Registration for Eggs ‘N Issues: Lee Crume, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED is free for NKY Chamber members, $15 for future members and free for NKYP Passport holders. Online pre-registration for the event is required. Registrants will receive additional details on how to join the webinar in the confirmation email.

Eggs ‘N Issues’ title sponsor is DBL Law. To register or for more information, visit the website.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce