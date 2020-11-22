Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky on the cusp of turning a lofty dream into a reality for the region















The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky (ESNKY) is on the threshold of realizing a lofty and long-term dream — its very own home. In the midst of a very challenging year across our nation and the world, this community champion is turning the dream of a new location into a reality and bringing hope to the entire region.

For the past 13 years, ESNKY has operated out of its current location on Scott Street in Covington. Demolition began this week on the Shelter’s new 9,000 sq. ft. facility, located on the site of the old Steffen Tool Crib at 436 West 13th Street.

The new premises, designed specifically as a homeless shelter, will serve up to 68 clients nightly more than doubling the shelter’s capacity. This new facility will also serve as Northern Kentucky’s first daytime Navigation Center giving guests a safe place to stay during the day where they can shower, do laundry and connect to services if needed.

Most of the current building at the new location will be removed allowing for a newly designed facility that will be under construction by Furlong Building later in December.

“We are thrilled and so excited to see our dreams and plans finally come to fruition,” said ESNKY Executive Director Kim Webb. “As we enter the cold weather season, we are reminded just how critical a warm bed can be to so many of the homeless population in our region. This project will allow us to serve a larger population and provide the safe space that is needed.”

A groundbreaking celebration for the new ESNKY location is scheduled for Dec. 15, following the demolition phase of the project. Construction will include building a new facility that will include sleeping quarters, showers and bathrooms while a large part of the existing building is being remodeled to house intake and common area spaces.

“We are proud to be part of such a worthy project, helping provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness,” said Furlong CEO Jude Hehman. “We are assembling a great team of building partners who are all committed to constructing an outstanding new facility for the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky.”

ESNKY is very appreciative of their benefactors who generously supported the dream of a new home for the shelter. As with any project of this scope however, more assistance will be necessary to complete the new facility.

“Our fundraising efforts will continue throughout the phases of construction into next year,” said Kim Webb. “To date, over 60 percent of the project is funded and we are working hard to secure to meet our goal in early 2021.”

For more information on contributing to the shelter fund, please visit EmergencyShelter.org.

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky was established in 2008 as the region’s only cold weather shelter for adults. Since that time, countless men and women from all over the region have sought refuge at ESNKY.

In the summer of 2010, ESNKY also began providing shelter during the warmer months for men who are working towards achieving housing, income and improvement of health. Originally created by a group of concerned citizens and business owners with an altruistic spirit, ESNKY continues to operate with a clear vision and a compelling mission.

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky believes that shelter is a basic human necessity and only when this basic necessity is provided do people have the ability to recover from homelessness.

For more information, visit http://www.emergencyshelternky.org or call (859) 291-4555.

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky