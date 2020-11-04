ELECTION 2020: Incumbents returned to legislature, Marsy’s Law passed, local contested races reported

Northern Kentucky will return its incumbent state legislators to the state Senate and House. Marsy’s Law was approved but the second Constitutional Amendment changing changing judicial terms was defeated.
Results of local contested races for Boone, Kenton and Campbell County are reported here.
State Senate — District 11
Republican incumbent John Schickel defeated challenger, Democrat James Fiorelli
State Senate — District 17
Republican incumbent Damon Thayer defeated Democrat challenger Jason Stroude
State Senate — District 23
Republican incumbent Chris McDaniel defeated Democrat challenger Ryan Olexia
State House — District 63
Republican incumbent Kim Banta defeated Democrat challenger Ashley Williams
State House — District 64
Republican incumbent Kimberly Moser defeated Democrat challenger Larry Varney
State House — District 66
Democrat incumbent Charles Wheatley defeated Republican challenger J. Davis
State House – District 67
Democrat incumbent Rachel Roberts defeated Republican challenger LeAnna Homandberg
State House — District 68
Republican incumbent Joseph Fischer defeated Democrat challenger Nancy Bardgett
State House — District 69
Republican incumbent Adam Koenig defeated Democrat challenger Ryan Neaves
The Constitutional Amendments
Marsy’s Law — Rights for Crime Victims — passed
Increase Judicial Terms — defeated
Boone County
Florence City Council
Julie Aubuchon, Gary Winn, David Osborne, Josh Walton, J. Kelly Huff, Mel Carroll
Union City Commission
Eric Dulaney, John Mefford, Jeremy Ramage, Brian Garner
Walton City Council
Terri Lynn Courtney, Bobby McDonald, Matthew Brown, Greg Sanders, Sherry Snowden, Howard Stevens III
Campbell County
Fort Thomas School Board
Julie Kuhnhein, Jeff Beach
Newport Independent School Board
Julie Smith-Morrow, Melissa Sheffel, Aaron Sutherland
Alexandria Council
Stacy Graus, Kyle Sparks, Thomas Baldridge, Joe Anderson, Steven Shinkle, W. David Hart
Cold Spring Council
Adam Sandfloss, Lisa Cavanaugh, Paul Kloeker, Chris Ampfer, Deanna Hengge, Cindy Moore
Dayton Council
Joseph Neary, Jeff Volter, Tammy Cornett, Scott Feseler, Christina Kelly, Beth Nyman
Fort Thomas Council
Jeff Bezold, Adam Blau, Ben Pendery, Lisa Kelly, Connie Grubbs, Ken Bowman
Kenton County
Covington Independent School Board
Thomas Haggard, Glenda Huff, Stephen Gastright
Bromley Council
Micheal Kendall, Timothy Wartman, Nancy Kienker, David Radford, Gail Smith, Reagan France
Covington Commission
Ron Washington, Michelle Williams, Shannon Smith, Tim Downing
Edgewood Council
Kim Wolking, Ben Barlage, Jeff Schreiver, Joe Messmer, Rob Theen, Dale Henson, Darla Kettenacker
Erlanger Council
Kathy Cahill, Diana Niceley, Jennifer Jasper, Rebbeca Reckers, Thomas Cahill, Tyson Hermes, Renee Skidmore, Victoria Kyle, Ryan Elmore, Don Skidmore, Gary Meyer, Stephen Knipper
Fort Wright Council
Margie Witt, Scott Wall, Adam Feinauer, David Abeln, Bernie Wessels, Jay Weber
Independence Council
Chris Vogelpohl, Amy Engeman, Carol Franzen, Tom Brinker, Lucas Deaton, Greg Waite
Lakeside Park Council
Mary Ann Thaman, Matt Stegman, Dave Wolfer, Tyler Gastright, Brian Waite, Paul Markgraf
Park Hills Council
Pamela Spoor, Sara Froelich, Joseph Shields, Steve Elkins, Kevin Downes, Anthony Darin
Soil and Water Conservation District
Jennifer Leigh Myka, Chris Kaeff, Andrew Johnson, Gailen Wayne Bridges