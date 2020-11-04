ELECTION 2020: Incumbents returned to legislature, Marsy’s Law passed, local contested races reported















Northern Kentucky will return its incumbent state legislators to the state Senate and House. Marsy’s Law was approved but the second Constitutional Amendment changing changing judicial terms was defeated.

Results of local contested races for Boone, Kenton and Campbell County are reported here.

State Senate — District 11

Republican incumbent John Schickel defeated challenger, Democrat James Fiorelli

State Senate — District 17

Republican incumbent Damon Thayer defeated Democrat challenger Jason Stroude

State Senate — District 23

Republican incumbent Chris McDaniel defeated Democrat challenger Ryan Olexia

State House — District 63

Republican incumbent Kim Banta defeated Democrat challenger Ashley Williams

State House — District 64

Republican incumbent Kimberly Moser defeated Democrat challenger Larry Varney

State House — District 66

Democrat incumbent Charles Wheatley defeated Republican challenger J. Davis

State House – District 66

Republican incumbent Ed Massey defeated Democrat challenger Roberto Henriquez

State House – District 67

Democrat incumbent Rachel Roberts defeated Republican challenger LeAnna Homandberg

State House — District 68

Republican incumbent Joseph Fischer defeated Democrat challenger Nancy Bardgett

State House — District 69

Republican incumbent Adam Koenig defeated Democrat challenger Ryan Neaves

The Constitutional Amendments

Marsy’s Law — Rights for Crime Victims — passed

Increase Judicial Terms — defeated

Boone County

Florence City Council

Julie Aubuchon, Gary Winn, David Osborne, Josh Walton, J. Kelly Huff, Mel Carroll

Union City Commission

Eric Dulaney, John Mefford, Jeremy Ramage, Brian Garner



Walton City Council

Terri Lynn Courtney, Bobby McDonald, Matthew Brown, Greg Sanders, Sherry Snowden, Howard Stevens III

Campbell County

Fort Thomas School Board

Julie Kuhnhein, Jeff Beach

Newport Independent School Board

Julie Smith-Morrow, Melissa Sheffel, Aaron Sutherland

Alexandria Council

Stacy Graus, Kyle Sparks, Thomas Baldridge, Joe Anderson, Steven Shinkle, W. David Hart

Cold Spring Council

Adam Sandfloss, Lisa Cavanaugh, Paul Kloeker, Chris Ampfer, Deanna Hengge, Cindy Moore

Dayton Council

Joseph Neary, Jeff Volter, Tammy Cornett, Scott Feseler, Christina Kelly, Beth Nyman

Fort Thomas Council

Jeff Bezold, Adam Blau, Ben Pendery, Lisa Kelly, Connie Grubbs, Ken Bowman

Kenton County

Covington Independent School Board

Thomas Haggard, Glenda Huff, Stephen Gastright

Bromley Council

Micheal Kendall, Timothy Wartman, Nancy Kienker, David Radford, Gail Smith, Reagan France



Covington Commission

Ron Washington, Michelle Williams, Shannon Smith, Tim Downing

Edgewood Council

Kim Wolking, Ben Barlage, Jeff Schreiver, Joe Messmer, Rob Theen, Dale Henson, Darla Kettenacker

Erlanger Council

Kathy Cahill, Diana Niceley, Jennifer Jasper, Rebbeca Reckers, Thomas Cahill, Tyson Hermes, Renee Skidmore, Victoria Kyle, Ryan Elmore, Don Skidmore, Gary Meyer, Stephen Knipper

Fort Wright Council

Margie Witt, Scott Wall, Adam Feinauer, David Abeln, Bernie Wessels, Jay Weber

Independence Council

Chris Vogelpohl, Amy Engeman, Carol Franzen, Tom Brinker, Lucas Deaton, Greg Waite

Lakeside Park Council

Mary Ann Thaman, Matt Stegman, Dave Wolfer, Tyler Gastright, Brian Waite, Paul Markgraf

Park Hills Council

Pamela Spoor, Sara Froelich, Joseph Shields, Steve Elkins, Kevin Downes, Anthony Darin

Walton Council

Terri Courtney, Greg Sanders, Matthew Brown, Bobby McDonald, Sherry Snowden, Howard Steven III

Soil and Water Conservation District

Jennifer Leigh Myka, Chris Kaeff, Andrew Johnson, Gailen Wayne Bridges