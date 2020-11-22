Dr. Ande Durojaiye to become NKU’s interim provost, VP for Academic Affairs as Sue Ott Rowlands retires















Northern Kentucky University has selected Dr. Ande Durojaiye to serve as the Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs effective Jan. 1, 2021. He will assume the post from Sue Ott Rowlands, who is stepping down at the end of the year.

NKU announced that the timeline for the search to replace Rowlands has been extended due to scheduling conflicts.

Durojaiye joined NKU from Michigan State University in 2018. He has served as Vice Provost of Undergraduate Academic Affairs and has a wide range of higher education experience prior to joining NKU.

Durojaiye earned a Doctorate of Higher Education Leadership from Vanderbilt University and also holds a Juris Doctorate from Georgetown University. His research has focused on effective methods to improve undergraduate education and student persistence.

“I know he will keep our academic momentum moving forward during the transition,” NKU President Dr. Ashish Vaidya said in the announcement to the NKU campus. “Ande will also chair the COVID-19 Preparedness Team during the Spring semester.”

“We are grateful for Sue’s steady leadership of the Division of Academic Affairs over the past seven years, and most recently chairing the COVID-19 Preparedness Team,” Vaidya said of Rowlands. “Please join me in thanking Sue and wishing her well on her future endeavors.”

