Dixie Heights puts on aerial show to defeat Ryle in Class 6A playoffs; Hergott leads Beechwood past Lloyd

By Don Owen
NKyTribune sports editor
Logan Landers and Devin Holbert put on an aerial show Friday night during Dixie Heights’ 41-36 win at Ryle in the Class 6A playoffs.
Landers passed for 359 yards and five touchdowns, four of those to Holbert. The Dixie Heights duo combined for a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter and another score in the final period to seal the victory.
Dixie Heights improved to 6-3 and will hit the road to meet top-ranked Louisville Trinity (7-0) next Friday in the state quarterfinals. The Shamrocks advanced with a 49-7 win over Louisville Eastern on Friday night.
Holbert hauled in 13 receptions for 187 yards and four touchdowns. The junior wide receiver has now caught 57 passes this season for 923 yards and eight touchdowns.
Dixie Heights junior wide receiver Kel Hawkins caught three passes for 88 yards, including a 74-yarder for a touchdown in the decisive third quarter. Pierce Rohlman added 90 yards rushing and a touchdown for Dixie Heights, which avenged a 44-14 loss to Ryle on Oct. 16.
Ryle, which had not played a game in three weeks, finished the season with a 6-4 record.
BEECHWOOD ROLLS INTO CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS: Cameron Hergott accounted for 334 yards of total offense as Beechwood coasted to a 38-0 win over Lloyd in the Class 2A playoffs.
Hergott passed for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 133 yards and a pair of scores on the ground. Avery Courtney rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries for Beechwood, which finished with 250 yards on the ground.
Cole Stammer caught four passes for 99 yards and a touchdown. Liam McCormack hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Hergott, who has has now thrown for 1,903 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.
Beechwood (7-2) will play host to Breathitt County (6-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 2A state quarterfinals in Fort Mitchell.
Top-ranked Lexington Christian (8-1) knocked off defending Class 2A state champion Somerset on Friday night by a 42-35 score. The Eagles will play host to Metcalfe County (6-2) in another Class 2A quarterfinal next week.
Mayfield was upset by Murray, 28-21, on Friday night in the Class 2A playoffs. Murray improved to 7-3 and will meet Owensboro Catholic in the state quarterfinals. Mayfield — which owned a seven-game winning streak going into Friday — ended the season 7-2.
NEWCATH DEFEATS LUDLOW: Joey Runyon rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns to lead Newport Central Catholic to a 45-7 win over Ludlow in the Class 1A playoffs on Friday night. The Thoroughbreds improved to 7-2 and will meet either Louisville Holy Cross or Kentucky Country Day next week in the Class 1A quarterfinals.
Louisville Holy Cross is playing Bethlehem on Saturday night.
Braxton Newborn led Ludlow with 115 yards rushing on 24 carries against NewCath. Newborn, a junior running back, finished the season with 1,827 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground.
COVCATH MEETS MADISON SOUTHERN NEXT WEEK: Covington Catholic (9-1) will play host to Madison Southern (6-3) in the Class 5A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday in Park Hills. The Colonels posted a 38-21 win over Highlands on Friday, while Madison Southern pulled out a 23-21 victory over Woodford County.
BEARCATS HIT ROAD FOR WEST CARTER: Walton-Verona will play at West Carter in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Friday. The Bearcats (7-4) advanced with a 34-0 win over Carroll County.
West Carter is 9-1 after coasting to a 48-18 win over Shelby Valley on Friday night.
