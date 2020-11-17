Devou Good Foundation grant application to support safer infrastructure projects for walkers, cyclists 















The Devou Good Foundation earlier this month announced its open grant application to support $3 million in funding for local projects that will help communities acquire, develop, and improve safe and sustainable infrastructure projects throughout Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

“We have an urgent need to diversify our transportation options beyond motor vehicles. Creating safe infrastructure for people on bikes and on foot is imperative to building an economically diverse and resilient community that has opportunity for all,” said Foundation Board Member Rebekah Gensler. “Our goal is for everyone to be able to safely travel to the places they want and need to go, regardless of whether they have an automobile.”

Applications will be accepted from nonprofit organizations with a focus on bicycling, active transportation, or community development, from city or county agencies or departments, and from state or federal agencies working locally in the counties of Hamilton in Ohio and Kenton, Boone, and Campbell in Northern Kentucky.

Earlier this year, The Devou Good Project donated more than 2,500 bike racks to be installed throughout the Greater Cincinnati area and recently, the foundation pitched in $12,500 to assist Cincinnati Metro in making bus rides free on Election Day.

For additional information and to submit funding requests, organizations are encouraged to visit the website.

Devou Good Foundation