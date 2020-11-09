DBL Attorney David Kramer receives ‘Disciplinam’ alumni award from Covington Latin School















Each year, Covington Latin School recognizes alumni with awards that reflect the school’s motto, “Bonitatem et disciplinam et scientiam doce me” (“Teach me goodness, discipline, and knowledge.”)

Earlier this year, the School announced that DBL Law partner David Kramer was selected as recipient of the Disciplinam Award for 2020.

The Disciplinam Award is given to a graduate of Latin School who demonstrates excellence in his/her profession and in service to Covington Latin School.

David graduated from Covington Latin in 1976. He has served on the School’s Board of Education as a member (from 1994 to 2004) and Chair (1998 to 2000), and as a member of its Alumni Association Board of Directors (1989 to 1992 and 2019 to present).

His volunteer activities for the School include many years of planning and fundraising for the Academic Advancement Fund, organizing and running the Alumni Golf Outing, and serving on an advisory committee for management of the School’s endowment.

Professionally, Kramer has been with DBL Law since 1986 and has been a partner since 1994. He chairs the firm’s Civil Litigation Practice Group. He has been named a Fellow of both the American College of Trial Lawyers and Litigation Counsel of America and has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Lawyers in Kentucky by Super Lawyers.

Karmer served as a Special Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court, a member of the Board of Governors of the Kentucky Bar Association, and a member of the Kentucky Supreme Court’s Civil Rules Committee, and currently serves as a member of the Ethics Committee of the Kentucky Judiciary.

He is the principal author of a two-volume treatise on the Kentucky Rules of Civil Procedure, a publication regarded as the leading reference on the Kentucky Civil Rules.