CVG provides updated resources, tips for flying healthy during this year’s busy holiday travel season















Airports and airlines across the country are working together to prepare for the holiday travel season.

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) expects November and December to be the busiest months for passenger traffic since the pandemic started with the more popular destinations being Florida, Arizona, Cancun, and the Rocky Mountain region.

The busiest days for the Thanksgiving holiday will be today, 11/24; Wednesday, 11/25; Saturday 11/28; Sunday, 11/29; and Monday, 11/30.

“Passenger safety is our top priority as evidenced by our global health accreditation,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We encourage passengers to visit our website which provides information, videos and links to resources for travelers to plan ahead to feel comfortable and confident when arriving at the airport.”

Specific changes and updates passengers will see at CVG:

• Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of high-traffic areas and touchpoints including restrooms and handrails, and aircraft (which is done by the airlines). A new product enhancement at the airport is the use of SafetyNet, a two-step process that first applies an electrostatic disinfection followed up by an anti-microbial solution that binds to and protects surfaces for 30+ days.

• Plexiglass guards installed at ticketing counters, security checkpoint, concessions locations, and gate areas.

• More than double the number of hand sanitizer stations added throughout airport facilities.

• Friendly reminders for travelers to wear masks and social distance themselves from others.

Travelers can read more updates and tips on the Fly Healthy section of CVGairport.com.

CVG remains the regional leader in offering the most nonstop destinations. CVG is currently the only airport in the region with direct service to Boston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Jacksonville and Phoenix/Mesa (AZA) for the two holiday months (November/December).

To review nonstop flights offered at CVG, please check here.

CVG