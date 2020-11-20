CVG passenger traffic increases 28 percent in October; strongest month since pandemic started















The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport saw passenger traffic increase 28 percent in October from September. It was the strongest month for passenger traffic since the pandemic started. Passenger traffic, though, remains down approximately 60 percent.

CVG is currently the only airport in region with direct service to Jacksonville, Boston, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Phoenix/Mesa (AZA) for the two holiday months (November/December).

Other items:

• Delta resumes additional service: Delta will be operating daily service to Cancun starting Dec. 18 through the end of January. The airline is restarting daily service to Denver on Dec. 18, and increasing service to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and Tampa in December.

• Flying healthy through the holidays: The airport continues to update resources and information on the Fly Healthy section of CVGairport.com. It recently partnered with AAA to produce a video that offers a first-hand look at what travelers can expect when they are ready to fly. It can be found here.

• CVG airfares lead to best-ever ranking: CVG ranked No. 92 among the top 100 U.S. airports in the DOT’s average airfare report for the second quarter of 2020.

CVG