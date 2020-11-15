Covington streetscape designs for Madison Avenue and Seventh Street go before public Nov. 18-19















The public will get its first look and chance to comment next week on new streetscape designs for Madison Avenue and Seventh Street aimed at complementing private investment by improving both the aesthetics and function of those downtown streets.

Separate online presentations will be held Nov. 18 and 19 to explain the proposed changes, and separate comment forms (one for each project) will be made available online at the start of each.

The proposed work includes moving utilities underground; enhancing curbs, gutters, and sidewalks; reducing maintenance of traffic signals by putting them on “mast arms” instead of wires; resurfacing streets; and adding trees, plants and decorative street lights.

The goal is to improve the look, “feel,” and walkability of Covington’s primary business district to make it more inviting to prospective businesses and talent. The projects will also improve safety, traffic flow, and stormwater drainage.

“We’re trying to create a pedestrian-friendly environment in what essentially is a continuously developing business corridor,” City Engineer Rich Anthony said.

Both presentations start at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 7 p.m. Both will be streamed live on TBNK Stream1 here and will be recorded and posted on the City’s website for viewing later.

• The presentation on Nov. 18 will focus on three blocks of Madison Avenue from Eighth Street to 11th Street.

• The presentation on Nov. 19 will focus on three blocks of Seventh Street from Washington Avenue to Greenup Street.

The presentations will be led by Anthony from the City and Chris Clemons, the lead engineer for WSP USA, an internationally renowned and locally known professional services company hired by Covington in February to design the improvements.

Design should be finished by year’s end, with construction to start in summer 2021 and last about a year.

WSP gave a short presentation on the plans to the Covington Board of Commissioners in early October.

Over the past decade, the City has done similar work on sections of Madison Avenue, Scott Boulevard, and Sixth Street as part of efforts to attract business investment and create jobs.

Covington Economic Development Director Tom West said streetscape projects bring tangible return.

“Whether or not downtown streets are perceived to be ‘inviting’ can have a big impact on whether businesses locate there, whether talented workers accept jobs there, and whether tourists linger and spend money,” West said. “These projects are an investment by the City to encourage and complement private investment while improving the safety, functionality and aesthetics of these corridors.”

City of Covington