Covington giving money for homeless assistance; Nov. 25 is deadline for COVID-19 proposals















Continuing its efforts to help those affected negatively by the pandemic and its impact, the City of Covington is looking for proposals from agencies that provide homeless assistance to help it spend up to $300,000.

“Qualified and experienced” nonprofit agencies that work with the homeless have until 4 p.m. Nov. 25 to submit proposals to the City, according to the City’s formal NOFA – “notice of funding availability” – released this week.

The programs must be in response to COVID-19 and can include programs such as emergency, temporary, or permanent housing; supply food and/or meals; health services; housing services; and other supportive services.

“In this time of the coronavirus and its impact on the daily lives of so many people, the City is working to direct the federal funds it’s received to programs, services, businesses, and populations that most need it,” Mayor Joe Meyer said. “We’re doing our part to help the vulnerable.”

The source of the funds is a supplemental allocation to the City’s Community Development Block Grant funds, authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). All proposals must benefit low- to moderate-income people, according to federal rules, and the funds must be utilized in Covington.

To read the program’s guidelines and to submit a proposal, see here.

All proposals must be submitted electronically. If you have questions, contact Covington Federal Grants Manager Jeremy Wallace at jwallace@covingtonky.gov or (859) 292-2147.

The City has previously distributed CARES Act money for emergency food assistance and for emergency assistance to small businesses.

City of Covington