Covington, CGN hope to boost participation in the city’s Neighborhood Grant Program; $60k is up for grabs















Solar lights in Levassor Park. A drinking fountain in George Rogers Clark Park in Historic Licking Riverside. Irrigation for the Sixth Street Triangle in Old Town-Mutter Gottes. And sidewalk planters at Latonia’s Ritte’s Corner.

Since it was created a year and a half ago, the City of Covington’s Neighborhood Grant Program has been used by groups to fund a dozen small projects around the city.

But those applications haven’t begun to use up the $60,000 set aside each year for the program, now entering its third round.

“It’s largely an untapped opportunity,” said Ken Smith, the City’s Neighborhood Services director.

Hoping to inspire more projects, the City of Covington is bringing in the local expert in community organizing – The Center for Great Neighborhoods – to help it administer the program.

To kick off a new round of funding, the City and The Center (also known as CGN) will host a virtual presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday to explain the program and answer questions. (See the bottom of this article for info on how to participate.)

“We’re really excited to be working with residents to dream up some exciting projects,” said Shannon Ratterman, Program Director of Community Development for CGN. “In previous rounds we have helped the City by holding money for the groups awarded funds, but this year we want to work more closely with any group of residents with an idea to help shape, plan, and execute something that will make their neighborhood a better place.”

The Center, active in Covington since 1976, oversees a range of programs and services designed to strengthen the City’s neighborhoods and develop community leadership.

The City’s grant program awards $250 to $5,000 to neighborhood associations and groups of residents for projects that improve their surroundings. (Businesses, individuals, schools, and religious organizations are not eligible.)

Guidelines and an application can be found HERE.

Smith said many groups have needed more help than the City could give them to apply for and implement the grants.

Last month, the Covington Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with CGN to have it:

· Publicize and promote the grant program.

· Work with groups to vet ideas and complete applications.

· Serve as a fiscal agent for any groups that are not incorporated.

· Help groups implement their ideas.

· Provide an aggregate report, including any financial reconciliations, to the City within 30 days of completion deadlines.



“The Center has a long history of community engagement and fulfilling this exact role,” Smith said. “We fully expect this to ramp up the number of projects and improve the process from start to finish.”



Improving participation in the Neighborhood Grant Program is a priority of the Covington Board of Commissioners.

