COVID-19 CO3 cleaning, hygiene boxes available Saturday thanks to BeConcerned, Cov partnership















If you live in Covington and need cleaning and hygiene supplies related to COVID-19, Saturday is the first distribution under a program that Be Concerned: The People’s Pantry is calling Co³ — or “Co-cubed.”



The abbreviation stands for “Combatting COVID in Covington,” and it describes the goal of a partnership between the City of Covington and the food pantry aimed at helping low-income families in the city stay safe during the pandemic.





The City recently awarded Be Concerned $60,600 in federal CARES Act money to put together and distribute some 2,000 “COVID boxes” to Covington families who have been unable to find or afford items like disinfectant wipes and sprays, hand sanitizer, hand soap, masks, and paper products.



The pantry has already started distributing boxes to its current clients and has set aside 20 percent to give to non-clients during three pickup days.



The first day happens this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until 120 boxes run out) in the parking lot of the agency at 1100 Pike St. One box per family will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.



Bring a photo ID and a piece of mail from the past 30 days to show Covington residency. You will not need to get out of your car.



Be Concerned Executive Director Andy Brunsman said the agency doesn’t want families in need to have to choose between putting food on the table and taking steps to stay safe.



Leaders have said “wash your hands frequently, wear masks, and constantly disinfect your homes and workplaces,” Brunsman said. “The COVID boxes will help (families) do that without diverting money from their food budget or other needs.”