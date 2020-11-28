CovCath senior quarterback scores five rushing touchdowns in 38-21 playoff win over Highlands

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Caleb Jacob became the first Covington Catholic quarterback to score five rushing touchdowns in one game on Friday in a record-setting performance the Colonels needed to get past Highlands, 38-21, in the district finals of the Class 5A playoffs.
After Highlands took a 14-10 lead over the defending Class 5A state champions in the third quarter, the Colonels scored on four consecutive offensive possessions that all ended with Jacob carrying the ball into the end zone.
The senior tied a CovCath single-game record with his five touchdowns, but the other six players on the list were running backs. The last one to do it was Gabe Gray in 2011 against Dixie Heights.
The Colonels (9-1) advance to next week’s quarterfinal round of the state playoffs. The pairings will be determined by the Ratings Percentage Index of the eight teams remaining in the bracket.
Jacob accounted for most of CovCath’s 334 total yards in Friday’s home game. He completed 7 of 16 passes for 108 yards in addition to rushing for 96 yards on 17 carries.
Highlands sophomore quarterback Charlie Noon also had a big game. He picked up 141 yards on 26 carries, scored one touchdown and threw a 13-yard TD pass to Jake Fahlbusch in the final seconds of the game.
The Bluebirds (5-6) finished with 244 total yards (205 rushing, 39 passing) on offense. But their defense couldn’t contain Jacob during CovCath’s second-half scoring surge and the Colonels posted their seventh straight win in the long-standing rivalry between the two programs.
CovCath scored on its first offensive series of the game, going 63 yards in 10 plays and finishing it off with Jacob’s 1-yard push into the end zone. Highlands had little success moving the ball on its first four possessions, but the Bluebirds tied the score by taking advantage of a CovCath turnover in the second quarter.
On a punt, the ball glanced off a CovCath player and Highlands pounced on it at the Colonels’ 47-yard line.
After losing 15 yards on back-to-back penalties, the Bluebirds started their first scoring drive at the CovCath 38. Seven plays later, Dominic Robinson scored on a 2-yard run and Davis Burleigh kicked the extra point to make it 7-7.
CovCath responded with a drive of its own and took a 10-7 lead on a 27-yard field goal by Trey Gronotte in the final seconds of the second quarter. The Colonels picked up 52 yards on that series to give them a 149-75 advantage in total yards at the halftime break.
Highlands took its first lead of the game shortly after the second half began to rattle the nerves of CovCath fans watching the playoff game from the stands or online.
After the Colonels turned the ball over on downs, the Bluebirds went 52 yards in six plays with Noon scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 14-yard run with 7:26 left in the third quarter.
But it was all CovCath from that point on as the Colonels ran off 28 straight points to keep their season alive. Jacob scored on runs of 19, 8, 12 and 4 yards during that decisive run and now has a team-leading 20 touchdowns on the season.
The third-year starter is also CovCath’s leading rusher with 604 yards on 120 carries to go along with his 1,797 passing yards. That gives him a combined average of 240.1 yards per game this season.
COVCATH 7 3 14 14 – 38
HIGHLANDS 0 7 7 7 – 21
CC – Jacob 1 run (Gronotte kick)
H – Robinson 2 run (Burleigh kick)
CC – Gronotte 27 FG
H – Noon 14 run (Burleigh kick)
CC – Jacob 19 run (Gronotte kick)
CC – Jacob 8 run (Gronotte kick)
CC – Jacob 12 run (Gronotte kick)
CC – Jacob 4 run (Gronotte run)
H – Fahlbusch 13 pass from Noon (Burleigh kick)
RECORDS: CovCath 9-1, Highlands 5-6
