Civics Unplugged opens applications for virtual 2021 fellowship for high school students















Civics Unplugged, a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) social enterprise whose mission is to empower the leaders of Generation Z to build the future of American democracy, has opened applications for the Civics Unplugged Fellowship 2021.

The fellowship is a 5-month civic leadership program that empowers high school students representing every region of the U.S. with the tools, training and community to reform and rebuild American democracy. The program is entirely free and virtual, and runs from January to July 2021.

Applications are available on the Civics Unplugged website or you can nominate a young civic superhero. Applications are due Dec. 15, but priority is given to early applicants since fellowship slots are limited.

For more information, email CU’s Chief Program Officer Nick Delis.

