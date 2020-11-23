City of Union designates Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday in support of locally owned businesses















The City Commission of Union has issued a proclamation designating Nov. 28 as Small Business Saturday, a national day of celebration of locally owned businesses.

The proclamation was presented to John “Lefty” Bernard at the Nov. 2 City Commission meeting by Commissioner Eric Dulaney, who headlined the recognition effort for the commission. Bernard owns and operates Lefty’s Barbershop, a small business located at 9900 Old Union Road in Union.

“This year, perhaps more than any other, it is critical to show our support for small businesses in Union,” said Mayor Larry K. Solomon. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a challenging year for all businesses, and especially those locally owned businesses that are vital to our city’s success. By issuing this proclamation, we remind everyone to shop locally when they can and to support their friends and neighbors who keep our economy growing in the City.”

The City of Union has more than 50 small or locally owned and/or franchised businesses located inside the city limits, with numerous others located in the immediate area of Union.

Small Business Saturday was a movement started in 2010 by the American Express credit card company, to help raise awareness and support for locally owned businesses during the height of the 2010 economic depression.

The effort was recognized in 2011 by the U.S. Senate and has been growing nationwide since.

According to the United States Small Business Administration. there are currently 30.2 million small businesses in the United States and they represent 99.7 percent of all businesses with employees in the country. Small businesses are responsible for 65.9 percent of net new jobs created in America.

More information regarding the City of Union can be found on the city’s website www.cityofunionky.org or by contacting Communications and Operations Director Melissa Hinkle at melissah@cityofunionky.org or 859-384-1511.

City of Union