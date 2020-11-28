Christmas arrives early as TwinSpires player turns 20 cents into $300k at Churchill Downs on Thanksgiving















Christmas arrived early for one lucky TwinSpires customer who turned 20 cents into a whopping $328,146 playing the races at Churchill Downs on Thanksgiving.

The player’s good fortune came from hitting the Pick 6, a bet type that requires the horseplayer to correctly pick the winner of six successive races.

The TwinSpires horseplayer spent a total of $2 on Pick 6 tickets, and as luck would have it, one of his 20 cent straight wagers hit the jackpot.

“It’s incredible that this player was able to hit this massive win with a straight 20 cent ticket,” said TwinSpires handicapper Ed DeRosa.

“People often play thousands of different combinations in a Pick 6 wager, so this player can thank his lucky stars he’s been able to turn two dimes into a life-changing windfall.”

Thursday’s Thanksgiving Pick 6 at Churchill Downs was staged on Races 6 to 11, and the winning numbers were 6-5-9-3-1-4.

Churchill Downs offers the Pick 6 on the final six races of each day’s card. Horseplayers can watch and wager on the Pick 6 with TwinSpires.

