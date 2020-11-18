CBC, Covington, Milburn Foundation join to support Covington restaurants with wayfinding blitz















The Covington Business Council, the City of Covington and the Milburn Foundation have joined forces to help support Covington restaurants at a time they need assistance the most.

The three groups have contributed $15,000 to stage a marketing/wayfinding blitz to educate potential patrons on restaurant hours and to illustrate through the help of Covington design and branding firm BLDG the walkability of the four business districts along the riverfront.

BLDG has provided an array of signage designed to draw people to the recovky.com site which lists maps and restaurants and bars on and adjacent to the Madison Avenue corridor, Mainstrasse Village, Roebling Point, and RiverCenter.

The signage includes three oversized signs anchored by concrete weights. Fifteen yard signs and numerous banners also adorn local streets.

Flyers will be visible in storefront windows. QR Codes are provided directing you to the recovky.com website.

On the site are restaurant hours, state safety guidelines designed to prevent the spread of COVID and restaurant spotlights of CBC member restaurants.

Another innovative approach by BLDG is the development of stenciled sidewalk art encouraging customers to Stroll On to adjacent districts.

Pat Frew, CBC Executive Director said the Council continues to seek ways to provide value to local restaurants.

“Our restaurants and bars are what make Covington unique and great. We can’t underscore the importance of keeping them vibrant as they enter a more challenging season. Even during the colder months, we encourage patrons who live or work in Covington to get out and walk the navigable routes between the different business neighborhoods.”

Josh Rhodes, Project Manager, in the City of Covington’s Economic Development Department, serves as a city liaison to the restaurant industry. He is heartened by the partnership.

“This is a great, great story of the City, CBC, and the Milburn Foundation coming together during these troubled times to help support and lift up Covington Restaurants and Bars by advancing the ReCov effort. I am so happy to be a part of it given my 14 years in Covington as a restauranteur,” said Rhodes.

This initiative follows a successful program the City and BLDG authored in early summer when restaurants were allowed to reopen to host customers inside but socially distanced.