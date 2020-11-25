Business Spotlight: Grainwell Market boutique features locally made gift ideas for all occasions















An occasional series

Are you struggling to find a gift for that person on your list who needs and deserves something as unique and special as they are? If so, you might want to check out the Covington artisanal wood boutique and gift shop known as Grainwell Market where you’ll discover a world of wistfully whimsical woodwork.

Located just a short way away down from their main manufacturing facility, Grainwell Market (33 W. Pike St., Covington, KY 41011) is a one-stop showcase of wood-centric, one-of-a-kind products. The shop is owned by sisters Michele Tibbs and Melyssa Kirn, Northern Kentucky natives who began their business in 2014 after crafting a sign as a gift to the tearful delight of their parents.

Among the items Tibbs highly recommends this year are personalized couple or family ornaments ($16), available with “Our First Christmas” or in simple snowflake designs with either a name or a monogram. Of course, you can’t really go wrong with any of Grainwell’s original ornaments ($10–35), completely customizable with frosted acrylic, metal, and wood (complete with custom imagery) finishes.

If you’re seeking a keepsake good for any season, Tibbs suggests considering one of Grainwell’s top-selling items: A personalized cutting board, either with a custom image, engraved recipe or handwritten note. Available in small, medium, and large sizes, the boards range from $52-121 depending on the order details. If ornaments and original cookware aren’t what you need, Grainwell has a wide variety of gift sets, prints, décor, and more to suit nearly every age and taste from baby on up.

No matter what you choose, however, Tibbs thanks you in advance for your support.

“It’s really cool when people email us pictures or email us saying ‘Thank you’ or ‘We’ll see you again’ (or) ‘So-and-so loved the item – it brought them to tears.’ It’s nice knowing that we’re making items that are really special for people and that they like supporting local business, supporting women entrepreneurs and a family business, too,” says Tibbs. “We wouldn’t be able to be open if we didn’t have the support from friends, family and customers that we became friends with over the years or the new customers that came from people sharing our products. Our favorite thing is making products for people that are of good quality we care about that people enjoy.”

WHEN YOU VISIT:

Grainwell Market

33 W. Pike St.

Covington, KY 41011

www.grainwell.com or call (859) 261-6600

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday–Friday and 10 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Grainwell will have extended holiday hours on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. in December leading up to Christmas.