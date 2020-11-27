Beyond the Curb: Living in stunning condos that were once St. Anthony Church in Bellevue















The typical thought while visiting a church is probably not, “I wish I could live here.” Luckily for the owners of the condo featured in this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, a creative developer not only had that idea, but made it a reality.

Bill Kreutzjans, owner of Ashley Builders Group, bought Bellevue’s decommissioned St. Anthony Church in 2009 and turned it into five stunning condos. Saving the dramatic 50’ ceilings and stunning stained glass windows was a priority in the renovation. As shown in the episode, some of the other original elements were also reused or repurposed.

When the current owners decided to move in together, one was living in a downtown high rise and the other in a suburban home. Their goal was to find someplace truly special. As soon as they walked into this condo and saw the sunlight making the windows glow with color, they knew they had found it.

Those 50’ ceilings allow plenty of room for two loft-style bedrooms on the second floor, along with two bathrooms and large closets. The first floor is designed for entertaining, with a large living area, dining room and kitchen, as well as an office and powder room.

The owners love the convenience and charm of Bellevue. In their converted church condo, against the backdrop of the lofty architecture and artglass, they have created a warm, welcoming home.

New episodes of Beyond the Curb: River City Living are released every Friday. Previous episodes can be viewed here.

The Catalytic Fund is the private sector not-for-profit organization that provides financial assistance and related services for developers of quality residential and commercial real estate in Northern Kentucky’s urban cities of Ludlow, Covington, Newport, Bellevue, and Dayton.