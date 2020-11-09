Beshear reports worst week yet with 1,177 new cases, 4 deaths Sunday; urges caution and vigilance















Gov. Andy Beshear implored Kentuckians, especially those in red zone counties, to follow the recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19, with a continued escalation in cases that includes Kentucky’s highest test positivity rate in more than half a year and the highest number of cases in a week by almost 500 cases.

He reported 1,177 new cases on Sunday and 4 deaths.

Kenton County reported 60 cases, Boone County 42 and Campbell County 28. All three counties are in the red zone.

“This virus is spreading in communities in every corner of the commonwealth, and everyone, from our businesses and schools to individuals, must do their part to stop the spread and save lives,” Gov. Beshear said. “Without each of us doing our part, the rampant spread will continue to take more Kentuckians. Let’s come together as Team Kentucky to defeat this virus.”

Gov. Beshear reminded community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest hit areas to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations (below).

Thursday’s 80 red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday, Nov. 9, through Sunday, Nov. 15.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 1,177

• New deaths today: 4

• Positivity rate: 7.24%

• Total deaths: 1,565

• Currently hospitalized: 1,102

• Currently in ICU: 279

• Currently on ventilator: 148

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Kenton and Boone.

Those reported lost to the virus today include two 92-year-old men and a 77-year-old man from Hardin County; and a 76-year-old man from Marion County.

“With colder outdoor temperatures just around the corner, I encourage you to get outside and enjoy the great weather while it lasts,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health. “Remember that the very basics of COVID are the more we have contact with each other, the more transmission we’re going to see. So please avoid social gatherings, maintain a social distance of at least six feet, wear a mask and wash your hands thoroughly. Now is not the time to let your guard down. We must maintain our vigilance.”

Reporting is limited on Sundays. Additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who’ve recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.