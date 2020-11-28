Beshear reports 5,617 cases, 36 deaths over two days, an ‘alarming’ trend; wear mask at all times















Gov. Andy Beshear announced case information for Thursday and Friday, including the highest number of new daily cases ever reported in the state and the second highest number of newly confirmed deaths.

Over the two days, Kenton County reported 196 cases, Boone County 178 and Campbell 91.

The Governor asked families to avoid busy shopping areas to prevent a further escalation of COVID-19 cases. He reminded Kentuckians that many retailers are extending Black Friday deals to limit crowds.

“These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wash your hands, stay six feet apart from other shoppers and wear a mask at all times. Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong and stop this surge in cases.”

Friday Case Information

For Friday, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 1,747

• New deaths today: 4

• Positivity rate: 8.85%

• Total deaths: 1,871

• Currently hospitalized: 1,714

• Currently in ICU: 390

• Currently on ventilator: 216

Top counties with the most positive cases today were Jefferson, Fayette, Warren and McCracken.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 64-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Henderson County; and two women, ages 61 and 83, from Monroe County.

Thursday Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, there were:

• New cases: 3,870

• New deaths: 32

• Positivity rate: 8.94%

• Total deaths: 1,867

• Currently hospitalized: 1,747

• Currently in ICU: 388

• Currently on ventilator: 206

Top counties with the most positive cases Thursday were: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Boone. Each of these counties reported more than 100 cases; Jefferson reported 755.

Those reported lost to the virus Thursday included a 73-year-old man from Barren County; a 66-year-old woman from Bell County; an 84-year-old man from Boone County; an 81-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Calloway County; an 86-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Fayette County; a 78-year-old woman from Floyd County; an 89-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Graves County; an 88-year-old woman from Hardin County; an 82-year-old woman from Henderson County; a 100-year-old woman from Hickman County; a 69-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 82 and 95, and an 88-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 63-year-old man from Johnson County; a 92-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man from Lee County; a 91-year-old man from Livingston County; an 88-year-old woman from McCracken County; a 91-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 96-year-old woman and four men, ages 73, 81, 92 and 95, from Pike County; a 75-year-old man from Rockcastle County; an 86-year-old man from Shelby County; and an 84-year-old woman from Warren County.