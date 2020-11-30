Beshear reports 2,803 new cases, 11 deaths, thanks every Kentuckian who stepped up to battle virus















Gov. Andy Beshear thanked every Kentuckian who sacrificed for each other and rose to the challenge of battling COVID-19 together during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The thing about this crisis is, all of us might step up in a different way, but each of our contributions matter,” said Gov. Beshear. “To every family who changed their traditions this year to keep others safe – thank you. To our only line health care workers and first responders who have put your own safety at risk during this pandemic – thank you. To our tireless neighbors battling food insecurity and making sure Kentuckians can put dinner on the table, on Thanksgiving and every day – thank you. And to the retail, grocery, logistics and food and beverage professionals who did the right thing to keep yourselves and customers safe this week – thank you. To these heroes, and so many others, you are all the best of Team Kentucky.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, a day when reporting is limited:

• New cases today: 2,803

• New deaths today: 11

• Positivity rate: 9.24%

• Total deaths: 1,896

• Currently hospitalized: 1,709

• Currently in ICU: 407

• Currently on ventilator: 218

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Daviess, Hardin and Boone.

Boone County reported 93 cases, Kenton 70 and Campbell 62.

Those reported lost to the virus today include two men, ages 70 and 80, from Caldwell County; an 87-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 60-year-old woman from Hopkins County; a 61-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man from McCracken County; an 88-year-old man from McLean County; and four women, ages 61, 83, 93 and 93, from Warren County.

“The massive increase of COVID-19 in the commonwealth during November has shattered prior records,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “As we finish the Thanksgiving weekend, we need to show our kindness and caring for each other now more than ever. The spread of the virus is at an all-time high, but science and experience have shown that we are not powerless to shape our future. If we all wear masks, stay six feet away from those outside our home, limit travel and stay home if we are sick, we can put ourselves on a better path, stay safe and suppress COVID-19.”

Reporting is limited on Sundays. Additional information, including the number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19, will be reported Monday.