Beshear announced 2,194 cases, 4 deaths; warns on Thanksgiving travel, putting pressure on hospitals















Gov. Andy Beshear announced 2,194 new cases and said the COVID-19 case report is the highest ever for a Sunday. The second-highest Sunday was Oct. 25, when the Governor reported 1,462 new cases, 732 fewer than yesterday’s.

In addition, this was Kentucky’s highest week ever for new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous record week by 3,766 cases.

Boone reported 112 new cases, Kenton 101, Campbell 52.

“This upcoming holiday week is a special time for all of our families, and I know everyone wants to have a normal Thanksgiving after such a difficult year,” said Gov. Beshear. “I wish more than anything that we could go back to normal safely, but we can’t. In order to protect our only line of health care workers and all of our fellow Kentuckians, keep gatherings small (eight people or fewer and two households at most), wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six feet apart.

“If we have a major surge of COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving, our hospitals will simply not have the capacity to give everyone the care they need. Nothing is worth that risk.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 2,194

• New deaths today: 4

• Positivity rate: 9.19%

• Total deaths: 1,787

• Currently hospitalized: 1,533

• Currently in ICU: 389

• Currently on ventilator: 208

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone, and Kenton. Each of these counties reported more than 100 new cases. They are red counties.

Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 69-year-old woman from Allen County; a 78-year-old man from Daviess County; an 88-year-old man from McCracken County; and a 62-year-old woman from Ohio County.

Thanksgiving Guidance

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel. In addition to avoiding travel, the Kentucky Department for Public Health recommendations are here.