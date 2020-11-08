Behringer-Crawford Museum’s ‘Chippie’s Sensational Science Lab’ set for Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.















Create a cornucopia of science experiments and STEAM activities based on Thanksgiving dinner with Behringer-Crawford Museum’s November “Chippie’s Sensational Science Lab” at 1 p.m. on Nov. 24.

The lab, one of a monthly series for children aged 3 to 5 and their caregivers, is offered both live at the museum and online. The live session will be limited to 10 people. BCM also offers supplies needed for the experiments for families participating from home.

The cost for the live “Chippie’s Science Lab” at the museum is $3 per child plus regular museum admission ($9 adults, $8 seniors, $5 for children 3-17 and free for BCM members). Children must be accompanied by an adult. Virtual participation is $5 per household plus $3 per child with supplies provided or $1 per child without supplies. Members can participate virtually for free.

To register, call (859) 727-3935 by 4 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Participants in the live session are required to wear face coverings and social distancing will be observed. A link for virtual participants will be provided upon registration. Supplies can be picked up beginning Nov. 21 during museum hours. For those who prefer to furnish their own materials, a list of needed supplies will be provided.

For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call (859) 491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum