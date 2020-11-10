Behringer-Crawford Museum NKY History Hour salutes women in Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame















Pilots, flight instructors, air racers, NASA team members — 13 Kentucky women have been honored for their aeronautical achievements by the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame since its inception in 1996.

At the next virtual Northern Kentucky History Hour on Nov. 11, Behringer-Crawford Museum will salute these 13 pioneers, whose careers in aviation and aerospace are all the more impressive as they succeeded in a male-dominated field.

Presenter Marty Schadler, board secretary of the Aviation Museum of Kentucky in Lexington, where the Kentucky Aviation Hall of Fame is maintained, will discuss these women, the challenges they encountered and why they have been recognized.

Hosted by Shane Noem and Tara Johnson-Noem, vice president of the BCM Board of Trustees, NKY History Hour is a weekly offering of the museum focused on Northern Kentucky history, featuring local authors, historians and archaeologists.

NKY History Hour presentations are currently free to the public during this introductory period but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today: http://bcmuseum.org/support-us/join/become-a-member.

The NKY History Hour online discussion takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. To register, go to: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcsdeGtpjMiEtFOHWP1OI4tooShmMxzS0oY. Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration.

