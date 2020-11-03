Behear reports 1,032 new COVID cases, 3 deaths; talks about Utility Relief Fund, urges wearing mask

Gov. Andy Beshear said all Kentuckians need to act now to stop a COVID-19 surge that could overwhelm the Commonwealth’s health care system and force businesses and schools to close again.
“In America and in Kentucky, this is getting increasingly more and more dangerous. The newest numbers are absolutely staggering,” said Beshear. “We’re losing 1,200 Americans per day and we have some individuals who say, ‘Oh, it’s not real.’ Think about the amount of grief that is crying out every day in this country and this commonwealth based on those who we have lost.”
Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in counties listed in the red zone on Thursdays should follow nine recommendations the following Monday through Sunday. All Kentuckians should consider adopting some of these recommendations to help their county avoid the red zone.
The latest COVID-19 case report is the highest ever for a Monday.
Case Information
Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
• New cases today: 1,032
• New deaths today: 3
• Positivity rate: 6.25 percent
• Total deaths: 1,492
• Currently hospitalized: 988
• Currently in ICU: 270
• Currently on ventilator: 142
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren and McCracken.
Those reported lost to the virus today include an 82-year-old man from Hardin County; a 93-year-old man from Jessamine County; and a 59-year-old man from Whitley County.
Beshear explained how Kentucky’s mask mandate helped limit the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 cases and deaths to less than half of what neighboring Tennessee experienced without a mask mandate.
Every two minutes, an American is lost to COVID-19.
Johns Hopkins University reported on Monday that the number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 46,834,826 globally, with 1,203,958 deaths. In the United States, there have now been 9,268,896 confirmed positive cases, along with 231,320 deaths.
Utility Relief Fund
Beshear updated Kentuckians that he has designated $15 million in CARES funding for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund. The fund can assist households with income up to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level that have suffered financially due to COVID-19, covering up to $500 for past-due utility, water or wastewater bills. For a limited number of households, the fund can pay up to $200 for past-due electric or natural gas bills, up to two times. Kentuckians can apply at their local Community Action Agency: To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452 or visit www.capky.org.
Applicants will need the following documentation:
• Most current utility bill;
• Proof of arrearage, payment plan or disconnect notice for utilities;
• Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household; and
• Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.
“Again, this is just another way, on top of health care, food assistance, rental assistance and the extra $400 of unemployment the state opted to provide – when not many other states did – that we are trying to help people make it through,” said Beshear. “Please take advantage of this program.”