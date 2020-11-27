Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott among list of district Player of the Year award-winners

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Beechwood senior quarterback Cameron Hergott enhanced his chances of being nominated for Mr. Kentucky Football this season by being voted Player of the Year in Class 2A District 6.
The Kentucky Football Coaches Association released on Wednesday the list of 48 players and 48 coaches who took top honors in each district around the state.
Hergott earned his district award for being Beechwood’s team leader in passing yards (1,702), rushing yards (512) and rushing touchdowns (7). He also leads the entire state in pass completion percentage (114 of 152, 75 percent) with just three interceptions in eight games.
The other local Player of the Year award-winners are Dayton junior Eric Jimenez (Class 1A, District 4), Brossart senior Trevor Schadler (Class 1A, District 5), Holmes senior Tayquan Calloway (Class 4A, District 6), Cooper senior Jeremiah Lee (Class 5A, District 5) and Dixie Heights junior Pierce Rohlman (Class 6A, District 6).
Jimenez played on the offensive and defensive lines for Dayton. The other four players ranked among the leading rushers and scorers in their districts.
The list of Coach of the Year award-winners includes Greg Taphouse of Ludlow (Class 1A, District 4), Paul Wiggins of Brossart (Class 1A, District 5), Jeff Barth of Walton-Verona (Class 2A, District 5), Noel Rash of Beechwood (Class 2A, District 6), Randy Borchers of Cooper (Class 5A, District 5) and Dave Brossart of Dixie Heights (Class 6A, District 6).
Five of those six coaches have teams that will be playing in the second round of the state playoffs on Friday.
Later this year, the football coaches association plans to announce Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in each of the six classes and select one player as Mr. Kentucky Football.