Applications are now open for the summer session of the Governors School for the Arts to be at UK















By Jim Gaines

Kentucky Teacher

Applications are now open for the summer 2021 session of the Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA), scheduled for June 27-July 17 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

To apply, or for details, go to the Governor’s School for the Arts website. You also can follow GSA on Facebook and Instagram.

Prospective applicants can join a GSA virtual information session Oct. 29, or watch a recording of a previous session. More sessions on how to apply will be held through December.

The program is open to Kentucky high school sophomores and juniors.

It’s tuition-free and offers free room and board while participants take seminars in nine artistic disciplines: architecture and design, creative writing, dance, drama, instrumental music, musical theater, new media, visual art, and vocal music.

Applications are open until Jan. 10.

Accepted students and alternates will be announced April 16.

Questions can be submitted at gsainfo@kentuckyperformingarts.org.

