AG Cameron randomly selected six counties, including Boone County, for post-election audit

Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday held a drawing to randomly select six Kentucky counties to undergo post-general election audits.

His Department of Criminal Investigations will conduct inquiries into Anderson, Boone, Fleming, Hickman, Lawrence and Livingston counties to determine if any irregularities occurred during the 2020 general election.

“Together, Kentuckians have faced head-on the difficulties of holding and participating in an election in the midst of a global pandemic,” Cameron said.

“Despite these challenges, we saw record numbers of Kentuckians vote this year, and we’ve worked hard to protect the integrity of both the primary and general election. This includes conducting post-election audits following the primary and conducting audits in the counties chosen today. I appreciate the work of our team in conducting these audits, and I applaud the county clerks who assist us during our review.”

Kentucky law requires the Office of the Attorney General to administer post-election audits in no fewer than five percent of Kentucky’s counties and to select these counties randomly in a public forum, within 20 days of each primary and general election.

Because the law prohibits counties from being audited in two consecutive elections, Cumberland, Daviess, Floyd, Monroe, Logan, and Simpson counties could not be selected.

The post-election audits performed in those counties following the 2020 primary election did not reveal abnormalities or criminal conduct.

Upon completion of the audits, the Department of Criminal Investigations and the Office of Special Prosecutions present their findings to the grand jury and chief circuit judge of each audited county.



The attorney general’s office monitors potential election law violations throughout the year through the Election Fraud Hotline.

If you suspect election fraud, you may report the incident to the year-round hotline by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.

Cameron’s office has fielded 465 total complaints for the 2020 General Election cycle. Their findings and the status of the investigations are not available as they are still underway.