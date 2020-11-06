80 Kentucky counties now in red zone, all three NKY counties included; 2,318 new cases, 20 deaths















Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky now has 80 red zone counties, 12 more than last week. He reminded Kentuckians that this is the most dangerous period of the pandemic so far: Today’s new cases report is one of Kentucky’s highest ever, second only to the day Gov. Beshear reported a significant backlog from Fayette County.

He reported 2,318 new cases and 20 deaths. There were 95 cases in Kenton County, 55 in Boone and 49 in Campbell.

On Wednesday, the United States recorded more than 100,000 new daily cases, the first time any country in the world has done so.

“This means we just need more out of everybody,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s got to be a concerted community effort everywhere this virus is out of control.”

The Governor also announced new support for bars, restaurants and temporary venues to help them save costs as COVID-19 rages across the Commonwealth, with indoor dining discouraged, and as the weather gets colder, limiting outdoor seating.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is granting a 12-month fee renewal waiver to current licensees. Licensees who have not yet renewed in 2020 will be granted relief until their 2021 renewal date. Those who have already paid for 2020 will have their fees waived in 2021.

“From the start of this pandemic, I have asked all of our state government leaders to find creative ways to help families and businesses that have been severely financially hurt by this crisis,” said Beshear. “This has certainly been a difficult year for our bars, restaurants and venues, and they deserve this innovative support as we face what could be a very painful winter.”

The fee waiver does not apply to producers, distributors, wholesalers and others that were able to continue operations throughout the state of emergency.

The Governor also applauded the Department of Fish and Wildlife for providing innovative online educational opportunities for children, parents, caregivers and educators during the pandemic. Salato Wildlife Education Center’s Facebook live educational programming and other virtual learning resources can be found on the department’s website and social media accounts.

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

• New cases today: 2,318

• New deaths today: 20

• Positivity rate: 6.50%

• Total deaths: 1,534

• Currently hospitalized: 1,102

• Currently in ICU: 291

• Currently on ventilator: 129

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Hardin, Boone, Nelson and Boyd.

Those reported lost to the virus today include an 81-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 71-year-old man from Breckinridge County; a 52-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 83-year-old man from Carroll County; two women, ages 86 and 94, from Christian County; a 76-year-old man from Daviess County; a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County; four women, ages 78, 83, 90 and 102, and three men, ages 62, 78 and 80, from Jefferson County; a 93-year-old man from Laurel County; an 81-year-old man from Marshall County; an 81-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man from Martin County; and a 71-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) is offering in collaboration with local and federal partners. To see the new free COVID-19 testing partnership locations and hours, click here. To see all COVID-19 testing locations in the Commonwealth, click here.

Secretary of the Executive Cabinet, J. Michael Brown, updated Kentuckians on COVID-19 in the commonwealth’s correctional facilities. There have been 1,255 total inmate cases in Department of Corrections (DOC) prisons, 214 of which are active. There have been 221 COVID-19 cases among DOC staffers and 34 of those cases are active. With each positive case, staff or inmate, the DOC works closely with KDPH to determine testing needs.

The Governor highlighted more than $1.6 billion in Coronavirus Relief funds the commonwealth has used to support public health, local governments, schools, long-term care facilities, utility and eviction relief, unemployment insurance and more during the pandemic.

Some examples of expenses included $219 million for PPE, testing, contact tracing and public awareness, as well as $102 million to support testing and nurse strike teams at long-term care facilities. The Governor said that funds cycled through the economy support a balanced budget.

Northern Kentucky report

NKY Health reported 246 new cases of COVID-19 – its highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the total to 6,801 cases of which 2,260 are active cases. One new COVID-19 related death was also reported today for a total of 99 deaths related to COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky thus far.

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, click here.

“COVID-19 is continuing to spread at an alarming rate in Northern Kentucky with three of our four counties in the red zone,” said Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health for the Northern Kentucky Health Department, “Now is the time for all of us in our communities – individuals, schools, workplaces, organizations and others – to take the appropriate actions to get the spread of this virus under control.”

Everyone in Northern Kentucky is strongly urged to take the following steps immediately to protect themselves, their families, their friends and others:

• Do not host or attend gatherings of any size

• Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home

• Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events

• Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Fight COVID-19:

o Wear a mask

o Social distance

o Wash hands and surfaces

o Limit crowds and gatherings

o Stay home if sick

o Get tested

o Answer the call from contact tracers

o Follow healthy at work and school guidelines o Prioritize mental health

o Limit travel

• Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup as much as possible

• Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars

• Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines

• Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible

• Non-critical Government offices to operate virtually

• Schools should follow the state’s COVID-19 Mode of Instruction Metrics for K-12 Education