Wotherspoon’s highly successful junior season carries him to Mr. Kentucky Golf title

Cooper junior Rylan Wotherspoon was named Mr. Kentucky Golf for the 2020 season after finishing on top in the point standings compiled by Kentucky Golf Coaches Association (KGCA) and Golf House Kentucky.

Wotherspoon is the first Northern Kentucky golfer to earn the award that was first presented in 2006. He collected 1,075 points on the season and finished 30 points ahead of Marshall County senior Jay Nimmo, who was named Mr. Kentucky Golf last year.

At last week’s state tournament, Wotherspoon and Nimmo tied for medalist honors with 36-hole totals of 3-under 141. Nimmo then won a sudden-death playoff to claim his second consecutive individual state title.

Wotherspoon, who has already announced his commitment with the University of Cincinnati, won seven invitational tournaments during the regular season. He capped it off with a victory in the KGCA All-State Championship at University Club of Kentucky.

He then won the Region 7 tournament with a 4-under 66 at Summit Hills Country Club to earn a berth in the state tournament for the third consecutive year. After carding a 4-under 68 in the first round of the state tournament, he shot 1-over 73 in the final round to tie for medalist and took home the runner-up trophy.

Highlands senior Justin Gabbard finished third in the boys point standings to earn first-team all-state honors. Highlands junior Luke Muller and St. Henry junior Ryan Butler earned enough points to be named second-team all-state.

Trinity Beth, a seventh grader at Marshall County High School, was named Ms. Kentucky Golf for 2020. She placed fourth in the state tournament and led her team to a state championship.

Here are the final boys and girls all-state point standings:

BOYS FIRST TEAM

Rylan Wotherspoon (Cooper) 1075 points

Jay Nimmo (Marshall County) 1045 points

Justin Gabbard (Highlands) 840 points

Allan Lockwood (Central Hardin) 780 points

Clay Pendergrass (Madison Central) 755 points

Warren Thomis (Madison Central) 725 points

Jackson Finney (St. Xavier) 720 points

Jackson Hill (Madisonville North Hopkins) 675 points

Luke Coyle (Taylor County) 645 points

Tyler Mitts (Grant County) 645 points

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Charlie Reber (Bowling Green) 635 points

Gehrig Sexton (Wayne County) 625 points

Logan Liles (Lewis County) 605 points

Luke Muller (Highlands) 600 points

Logan McCormick (Montgomery County) 585 points

Grey Goff (Lexington Christian) 580 points

Ryan Butler (St. Henry) 580 points

Cam Roberts (Pikeville) 560 points

Kannon Tucker (Somerset) 545 points

C.J. Corum (Clay County) 535 points

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

Trinity Beth (Marshall County) 930 points

Casey Powell (Dunbar) 805 points

Savannah Howell (Marshall County) 800 points

Macey Brown (Apollo) 755 points

Grace Clark (Shelby County) 750 points

Faith Martin (South Warren) 735 points

Abbie Lee (Glasgow) 725 points

Isabella Wiley (Shelby County) 720 points

Macie Brown (Bullitt East) 720 points

Abigail Sutherland (Sacred Heart) 720 points

GIRLS SECOND TEAM

Madison Borders (Thomas Nelson) 715 points

Elizabeth Eberle (Madison Central) 690 points

McKenna Stahl (South Warren) 670 points

Mary Browder Howell (Murray) 645 points

Megan Hertter (Marshall County) 615 points

Maddi Hudson (Grant County) 605 points

Mary Keene Marrs (Lexington Christian) 595 points

Christy Ann Carter (Lexington Christian) 595 points

Nina McMurtrey (Glasgow) 590 points

Grace Walker (Christian Academy-Louisville) 540 points