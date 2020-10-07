Women’s Initiative Regional Summit set for Oct. 13-14; provides eight hours of professional development















The value of the 2020 Women’s Initiative Regional Summit is exceptional, providing eight hours of professional development content over two half-days, Oct. 13-14 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The theme for the conference is Onward & Upward: Cultivating Growth & Agility in a Changed World, and will feature a variety of speakers with timely topics designed to support professional women in all stages of the workforce.

Cost to attend:

Registration includes both days of the conference, two general sessions, four breakout sessions, two networking sessions and two debrief sessions. Paid attendees will also have the opportunity to view all 14 presentations, for a limited time, at the conclusion of the virtual conference.

$45 NKY Chamber Members

$45 NKYP Passport Holders

$60 Future NKY Chamber Members

This is a great budget-friendly professional development opportunity to register yourself and your female staff at a low cost. If you are in a position that requires management or HR approval, we have attached a letter that can be shared as support for approving your attendance. If you are an HR professional, we encourage you to share the WI Regional Summit information with your peers to support the professional development of their female staff.

If you are already registered for the Summit, please forward to the women in your networks so they can join you in taking advantage of this great opportunity.

Onward & Upward: Cultivating Growth & Agility in a Changed World

General Sessions:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

All Talk Little Change: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Action

Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Executive Director-NKY Community Action Commission

Priya Klocek, President/CEO – Consultant on the Go, LLC

As society continues to call upon corporations to improve their efforts regarding inclusion and diversity, some are finding it difficult to navigate the best practices in approaching the issue. Catrena Bowman-Thomas and Priya Klocek will team up for this presentation to provide a non-judgmental environment for attendees to discuss and share ideas, as well as be given a blueprint, to create an equitable workplace.

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Elevate Your Leadership Influence

Angel Beets, Partner – Gilman Partners

Progression in the workplace often requires us to think differently about many aspects of our jobs including the way we act, how we work with others and their perceptions of us. Join Gillman Partners’ Angel Beets as she discusses ways to elevate leadership skills to advance your career and recognize the shift in expectations that come with being a leader in the workplace.



2020 Breakout Presenters

Nurturing and Utilizing Entrepreneurial Skills in any Work Setting

– Nancy Aichholz, President/CEO, Aviatra Accelerators, Inc.

Body Talk: Understanding Non-Verbal Communication in Work and Life

– Virginia Braden, Licensed Private Investigator & Behavioral Analyst, Braden Investigations & Consulting

Promoting Professional and Business Growth Through Social Media

– Shannon Danesteh, Social Media Trainer, 5 Star Social Media



How to Build from Mission

– Rachel DesRochers, Chief Gratitude Officer, The Gratitude Collective- Grateful Grahams/Incubator Kitchen Collective

Maximize Your Effectiveness with Powerful Presentations

– Kay Fittes, CEO, High-Heeled Success, LLC

Mental Wellness in Times of Crisis

– Danielle Johnson, Chief Medical Officer, Lindner Center of HOPE | UC Health

Drive from Stuck to Unstoppable

– Melissa Kirkpatrick, Speaker – Author – Coach, Find Your Own DRIVE

Agility in Times of Change

– Vanessa Mosley, Chief Impact Officer, Inspiring Service



Framing Success: 6 Keys for Professional Fulfillment

– Dr. Davis Robinson, Owner, Horizon Consulting Service

Women in the Boardroom, Stepping Up to Lead

– Florence Tandy, President/CEO, Leadership Bridges

– Carol Butler, President, Goering Center for Family and Private Business

– Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, Executive VP Growth and Performance, AssureCare LLC

Accidental Career: Finding Your Purpose Through Meaningful Work

– Angie Taylor, President, Taylor Career Strategies

Be Your Own CEO

– Sarah Tsai, Owner/CEO, Sarah Tsai Consulting

