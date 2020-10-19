Women’s Crisis Center’s Toast for Hope online auction is live Oct. 19-23, including Pappy raffles















The Women’s Crisis Center’s 12th annual Toast for Hope fundraiser is online this year and launches today.

It will include an “influencer” component (vote with a donation) for your favorite and an auction of amazing items, plus a raffle for Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.

Check out the “influencers” here — and vote.

There will be a Toast for Hope happy hour at Braxton Rooftop in Covington on Tuesday 5-7 p.m. where you can vote for your favorite influencer in person. Live music by Chace Saunders.

During the past 43 years, Women’s Crisis Center has provided a foundational community presence in Maysville, Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati. Through our strong corporate partnerships and general support from individuals in our community, WCC has been able to offer free services such as emergency shelter, crisis intervention, counseling, legal/medical accompaniment, and much more.

WCC is also working to create safer communities through the Green Dot Bystander prevention program in high schools, colleges, and communities across the region.