With Kenton, Campbell counties in red zone, Beshear reports 1,942 new cases, 15 deaths, 6.19% positivity















As Kenton and Campbell County are in red zones and on the list of six counties with most cases, Gov. Andy Beshear asked Kentuckians to make a plan now for a safe Halloween, as COVID-19 cases rise across the Commonwealth and the nation.

“Remember, the more cases, the more people in the hospital, the more people in the ICU and the more people who die,” said Beshear. “It’s time for a coordinated community effort with everybody on board. Now is the time for leadership, not for excuses.”

To view the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Halloween guidance visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

Gov. Beshear and KDPH commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also reminded community leaders, schools, businesses and residents in the state’s hardest-hit areas to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Thursday’s 68 red zone counties should follow the recommendations Monday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 8.

“We absolutely must double down in terms of applying caution,” said Stack. “With nearly 70 counties now in the red zone, I am pleading with you to observe both Halloween and Red Zone Reduction Recommendations. Lives and livelihoods literally depend on all of us doing our part.”

Case Information

Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers as of late Friday afternoon:



• New cases today: 1,941

• New deaths today: 15

• Positivity rate: 6.19%

• Total deaths: 1,476

• Currently hospitalized: 974

• Currently in ICU: 241

• Currently on ventilator: 121

Those reported lost to the virus include an 88-year-old woman from Clark County; an 83-year-old man from Daviess County; two men, ages 39 and 89, from Fayette County; an 82-year-old man from Greenup County; a 68-year-old man from Hancock County; two men, ages 66 and 67, from Jefferson County; a 75-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Knott County; an 84-year-old man from Laurel County; a 91-year-old man from Lee County; an 86-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 69-year-old man from Pike County; and a 67-year-old woman from Washington County.

Beshear reminds Kentuckians to light their homes and businesses green to show compassion for those lost to COVID-19.

The top counties with the most positive cases are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Hardin, Warren, and Campbell.

Northern Kentucky Health Department

Northern Kentucky announced a significant rise in the reported number of COVID- 19 cases.

As Campbell and Kenton counties have moved into the Red (critical) Zone due to the rapid increase of positive cases, Boone and Grant counties are also showing accelerated community spread. Health officials are concerned about growth in cases and urge residents to take enhanced precautions.

For the week ending Oct. 18, Northern Kentucky experienced the highest numbers of new cases of Covid-19. This follows the fourth week of rapid escalation of cases. Northern Kentucky currently has 1,545 active cases, making the total number of cases for the region 6,084. There have also been 98 deaths. For more detailed information, click here.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, NKY Health has focused its resources on preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our region, working closely with local elected officials, the health care system, workplaces, schools, first responders, and other state and local community partners to provide guidance, information, and resources. This includes outreach and educating the public, disease investigation, and contact tracing which are essential public health measures crucial to prevent spread of disease.

“Up until this point, Northern Kentucky has seen controlled community spread,” said NKY Health’s District Director of Health, Lynne M. Saddler, MD, MPH. “This rapid escalation into the critical zone is our ‘Wake-Up Call.’ We all need to refocus our actions on the protective measures we are taking in our daily lives and to assure we are doing everything we can to protect ourselves and others from exposure. Health officials are concerned that ongoing increases in cases in the community will start translating into more hospitalizations as it has in other parts of the country.”

Garren Colvin, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare stated, “Although the number of COVID hospitalizations are on the rise, we created contingency plans to address this type of increase, and we have plenty of capacity in our hospitals to safely care for our community as we continue to face this virus together. We urge all residents to take necessary safety precautions and adhere to public health guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID.”

To slow down the spread of COVID-19, Northern Kentucky residents are strongly urged to continue practicing protective measures of consistently and correctly wearing a face covering when around others, maintaining 6 feet distance from others, washing or sanitizing hands often and avoiding gatherings and events. Additional steps should also be taken to reduce overall contacts with people outside of their immediate household and avoid all non-essential activities that increase the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

If Northern Kentuckians double-down on efforts, it will not only reduce the spread of COVID, it will help keep businesses open, families working, schools safely operating and communities moving forward.