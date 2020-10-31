Victor Evans named new leader of Tax Services Group at VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm















VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm has named Victor Evans as the new leader of the firm’s Tax Services Group. Evans takes over for Curt Wenzler, who has held the position since 2003.

Evans, who joined the firm in 2019 from one of the largest 100 accounting firms in the U.S., will oversee a team of more than 40 tax advisors.

“We conducted an extremely thorough search for Curt’s successor, and we’re thrilled that we were able to find the ideal candidate from within the firm,” said, Brian Malthouse, Managing Partner at VonLehman. “Victor possesses both the expertise and ambition that we were looking to satisfy with this position. With an in-depth knowledge of our processes and procedures, Victor’s transition has been seamless. In a short time, Victor’s appointment has proven to be a tremendous success.”

Wenzler will remain at VonLehman and will continue to serve as a tax advisor to clients.

Evans previously served as a senior tax manager at VonLehman with nearly fifteen years in public accounting and corporate taxation.

“The opportunity to lead VonLehman’s Tax Services Group is a challenge that I am honored to be entrusted with,” said Evans. “Curt’s role in building our tax practice cannot be overstated. We have a special combination of talent and expertise within our group, and I am eager to discover our full potential. Our efforts will prioritize the quality of our existing services, the innovation of our service offerings, and the upholding of our reputation for exceptional client service.”

With a career that has focused largely on serving the professional services and manufacturing and distribution industries, Evans is adept at serving pass-through and closely-held businesses with comprehensive tax and advisory services. He is actively involved in several manufacturing trade associations, including the Dayton Regional Manufacturers Association. Evans earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Economics from Bellarmine University.