Versatile sophomore quarterback makes impact for Highlands; Bluebirds meet CovCath on Friday















By Don Owen

NKyTribune sports editor

In his first season as a varsity starter, Highlands quarterback Charlie Noon has made an immediate impact for the Bluebirds.

Just a sophomore, Noon is the only player to rank among the top 10 in Northern Kentucky in both rushing and passing. Noon is fifth in rushing with a total of 479 yards, and he is tied for 10th in passing with an average of 91 yards per contest. Noon has accounted for 11 touchdowns (six passing, five rushing) in the first five games.

Highlands is 3-2 entering Friday night’s Class 5A district showdown with defending state champion Covington Catholic (4-0). The unbeaten Colonels — who have won 19 consecutive games — are ranked No. 1 in the latest Class 5A state poll. Highlands is ranked No. 8 in the Class 5A state poll.

A year ago, CovCath posted a 13-0 win at Highlands. The Colonels defeated the Bluebirds twice in 2018 and own five consecutive victories in the series. Highlands’ last victory against CovCath was a 44-22 triumph on Nov. 20, 2015, in the Class 5A playoffs at Fort Thomas.

Ludlow’s Braxton Newborn is the top rusher in Northern Kentucky with 846 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Newborn ranks No. 3 in Class 1A in yards per game (169.0). Scott quarterback Gus Howlett leads area passers with 1,195 yards and 11 touchdowns. Howlett is No. 3 in Class 4A with an average of 299 yards per game.

Beechwood quarterback Cameron Hergott is No. 4 in the Class 2A state passing statistics with an average of 223 yards per game.

Dixie Heights junior wide receiver Devin Holbert has hauled in 31 catches for 474 yards to rank No. 1 in Northern Kentucky. Scott’s Cameron Patterson is No. 2 with 23 receptions for 415 yards and six touchdowns.