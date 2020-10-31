Tom Haggard: Don’t forget to vote; please remember ‘bottom of the ballot’ matters just as much as the top

This coming Tuesday, November 3rd, Election Day is finally here. Early voting is underway for the first time in Kentucky and now it’s your turn to be a part of history.
Together with your family, your neighbors, and your community, you have the chance to help decide what could be the most important election of our lifetimes. Obviously, everyone knows who is at the top of the ticket, but let’s consider why the bottom of the ballot matters just as much, if not more.
Remember, this is not simply an election for a President or a Senator.
Your vote is equally important for your city commissioners or council members, state representatives, and other local officials – like school board members. Possibly even more important.
Your local elected officials will be the ones who fight for the resources to make sure that your child’s school is safe from the COVID-19 pandemic and any future challenges.
We are the ones who will work tirelessly to find the balance between funding for the police and other first responders like social workers and psychologists. We are the ones who will establish affordable housing programs so that our most vulnerable family members and neighbors have a safe place to call home. We are the ones who will ensure that your hard-earned tax dollars go back into your own community in ways that are important to you.
Fixing streets, parks, and other public utilities. Creating safe and educational local events and programs. Ensuring clean water and air in your own neighborhood. Working with your local police, firefighters, and educators to create a community that we can all be proud to call home.
That is the vital role of the local elected officials that you have the opportunity to choose.
So, please, be sure to join this historic chance to be a part of our democracy in action, and encourage your friends and neighbors to join you. Make a plan to vote early or on Election Day. Make a difference in your own community.
Make sure your voice is heard.
Vote.
Tom Haggard is a candidate for Covington Board of Education.