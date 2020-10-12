Strategize More.: Thomas More University and NKY Chamber virtual program helps with digital marketing















Thomas More University and the NKY Chamber join in presenting Startegize More., presented by the Accelerated, Graduate & Professional programs at TMU on Oct. 22 from 9-10 a.m.

We all know ‘going digital’ during these challenging times is important. But do you and your organization have a digital marketing strategy?

In this session, Kendra Ramirez, will show the steps to help create your digital marketing blueprint to reach your target audience that powers your business development and recruitment.

Takeaways from this session will help you will to

• Determine which channels your target audience uses.

• Determine the best type of content for your message.

• Determine how often you should post content.

• How to plan and research your content.

• How to measure for success.



Who should attend?

Anyone who manages digital communication or business leaders who want more results from their digital efforts.

Kendra Ramirez is globally recognized on the home page of LinkedIn.com, Women of Influence Award Winner, John Barrett Entrepreneur Vision Award recipient, Cincy Chic Woman of the Year, AMA Marketing Legend, and a finalist for the Social Media Innovator of the Year.

Since 2005, she has led a digital agency helping hundreds of organizations leverage digital technologies.She has spent more than 15 years in technology companies as a change agent in sales, marketing and recruiting leadership for B2B customers. She started Reset (mindset community) a year and a half ago to help others move from fear and anxiety to joy and gratitude.